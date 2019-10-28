Local law enforcement involved in large drug Washington investigation

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, as well as Hoquiam and Aberdeen Police Departments, assisted in searches that led to sixteen people being indicted this week for trafficking large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine into the Seattle area.
In a release from the Justice Department and the DEA, they say that ten locations were searched and 17 total people were arrested following year-long investigation.
U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran announced that those arrested were part of a drug trafficking organization that had brought large loads of heroin and methamphetamine into the Seattle area. In one instance, Moran says that law enforcement seized 33 pounds of meth and 14 pounds of heroin.
“Federal law enforcement continues to target those who seek to poison our communities and to line their pockets on the misery of others,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “I commend the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to stem those who traffic in violence, addiction and death.”
“At the height of the opioid epidemic, the Pacific Northwest is also drowning in methamphetamine,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “Today’s enforcement operation is another example of the focused effort by law enforcement against those transnational distribution cells most responsible for opening the floodgates.” He further added, “In the last year, DEA working with other federal, state and local law enforcement, have seized 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine, representing a record amount for the region.”
The investigation into this criminal group began in September 2018, and utilized undercover purchases as well as various types of surveillance.
Of those arrested, fourteen are indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Various individuals are indicted for specific instances of distributing methamphetamine, heroin or both. Three additional people were arrested and one of those people is charged by criminal complaint following today’s searches.
Those indicted by the grand jury include:
Daniel Hernandez-Hernandez, 35, Seattle
Doriam German Moreno-Rocha, 29, SeaTac, Washington
Adrian Alberto Sanchez-Esparza, 30, Madera, California
Fernando Bautista-Sanchez, 43, Auburn, Washington
Angela Davina Encinas, 38, Auburn, Washington
Norberto Flores-Lopez, 22, Pacific, Washington
Faustino Islas-Estrada, 52, SeaTac, Washington
Omar Salazar, 32, Federal Way, Washington
Manuela Gabriele Zahn, 56, Olympia, Washington
Adam Mark Bishop, 35, Tacoma
Mitchell Eugene Vaughan, 33, Puyallup, Washington
Ryan Lee Isaksen, 28, Spanaway, Washington
Karissa Jean Mason, 36, Seattle
Anthony Jacques McKinney, 38, Lakewood, Washington
Luis Manuel Rivera-Leriget, 44, San Diego
Karina Rodriguez, 39, Newman, California
During the arrest operation law enforcement seized 4.5 pounds of meth and 13 pounds of heroin, $10,000 cash and six firearms. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized 37.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 pounds of heroin.
This was an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation, providing supplemental federal funding to the federal and state agencies involved.
The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Tacoma Resident Office, the Tahoma Narcotics Enforcement Team (TNET) and the Burien Police Department (BPD) Street Team. TNET is comprised of the Tacoma, Lakewood, Auburn, Bonney Lake, and Puyallup Police Departments, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC). Other assisting agencies include the Kent Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office SeaTac Police Department Street Team. The investigation was supported by North West High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (NW HIDTA).
In addition to the agencies listed above, these law enforcement agencies assisted with the arrests and search warrants executed today: King County SWAT, Valley SWAT, Pierce County SWAT, Washington State Patrol SWAT, Lakewood Police Tactical Team, Valley Narcotics Enforcement Team (VNET), Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (VNET), West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team (WestNet), Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Hoquiam Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew Colasurdo and Marci Ellsworth.