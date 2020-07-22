Local COVID-19 statistics show which age groups have been impacted most
Grays Harbor now shows 2 COVID-19 related deaths for the county, and new data shows which age groups have been most impacted locally.
In the latest data from the Washington State Department of Health, it shows that the largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Grays Harbor and Pacific County have been between the ages of 20-39.
DOH also shows that Grays Harbor has 66 cases and now 2 deaths.
In Grays Harbor as of Sunday, July 19, nearly 40% of the cases have been found in residents 20-39 with just under 30% between 40-59. 18% are 60-79, almost 11% have been 0-19 and 3% in the 80+ age group.
In Pacific County, the numbers are similar to Grays Harbor, with 42.11% being 20-59 and 37% 40-59, accounting for 80% of the total cases.
None of the Pacific County cases are over 80 years-old, but 2 cases have been found in both the 0-19 and 60-79 ages groups.
Statewide data shows that 39% of cases are 20-39, with 30% between 40-59.
Only 5% of Washington cases have been found in the 80+ age group and 15% between 60-79, although COVID-19 related deaths of these groups statewide is nearly 90% of the total.
Local data available for the reported deaths as of earlier this week indicate that both the Grays Harbor and Pacific County residents to die of COVID-19 related causes were between 60-79.
In hospitalizations, 64% of Grays Harbor cases have also been between 60-79.
Data for Pacific County only shows one local hospitalization.
|Grays Harbor (as of Sunday, July 19)
|Age Group
|Percent of Cases
|Percent of Hospitalizations
|Percent of Deaths
|0-19
|11%
|0%
|0%
|20-39
|38%
|9%
|0%
|40-59
|29%
|27%
|0%
|60-79
|18%
|64%
|100%
|80+
|3%
|0%
|0%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Pacific County (as of Sunday, July 19)
|Age Group
|Percent of Cases
|Percent of Hospitalizations
|Percent of Deaths
|0-19
|11%
|0%
|0%
|20-39
|42%
|100%
|0%
|40-59
|37%
|0%
|0%
|60-79
|11%
|0%
|100%
|80+
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Statewide (as of Sunday, July 19)
|Age Group
|Percent of Cases
|Percent of Hospitalizations
|Percent of Deaths
|0-19
|11%
|1%
|0%
|20-39
|39%
|13%
|2%
|40-59
|30%
|28%
|9%
|60-79
|15%
|38%
|38%
|80+
|5%
|20%
|51%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|0%