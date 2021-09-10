Local anglers will be able to retain jack coho in their salmon limit

Chehalis Basin salmon anglers may retain any jack coho as part of daily limit beginning Oct. 1.
This action from the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife will impact a number of local waterways.
Locations:
Anglers can retain the jack coho as part of the salmon daily limit from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
According to WDFW, this action is taken to provide harvest opportunity for the retention of all returning jack coho as agreed during the 2021-2022 North of Falcon season setting process.
Additional information: See the 2021-2022 WDFW Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for other fishing opportunities.