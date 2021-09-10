Koski joins Port of Grays Harbor; leaving role as City of Aberdeen Engineer

The Port of Grays Harbor officially announced that Aberdeen City Engineer Kris Koski will be joining the Port’s management team as the new Port Engineer.
Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave spoke to KXRO recently and said that Koski has been vital to the city over the last few years.
Koski has served as City Engineer at the City of Aberdeen since 2016 where he has been involved with several important infrastructure projects including the North Shore Levee and the Aberdeen US12 Highway-Rail Separation Project.
Prior to his time with the City, Koski worked as both a Design and Project Engineer for KPFF Consulting Engineers for nearly 10 years.
A graduate of the University of Washington, Koski holds a BS in Civil Engineering, as well as Professional Engineering License with a Civil Endorsement.
“We are excited to welcome Kris to the Port team. His experience and leadership at the City will translate well into this position,” shared Executive Director Gary Nelson. “Kris has a proven track record of project planning, development, management and most importantly completing projects. His skill set will surely be an asset to our team as we continue to improve and grow public infrastructure throughout the Port’s various facilities.”
Koski will be responsible for the Port’s engineering activities including project planning and management, field monitoring, contract administration, and permitting for all Port facilities.
Koski will begin his position with the Port on October 4, 2021.