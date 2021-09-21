Kent man sentenced to 7+ years in prison for sexual assault on teen in Olympic National Park

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced that a 36-year-old Kent man was sentenced on Monday in District Court in Tacoma to 87 months in prison for the August 2020 rape of a 14-year-old.
The U.S. Department of Justice states that Christopher James Kuna was at a gathering with family and close friends in Olympic National Park when he provided alcohol to the victim and committed the sexual assault.
At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said, “It is hard to describe a more serious case than this. The rape of a 14-year-old. The facts are egregious. The victim has a life sentence and that cannot be changed.”
According to records filed in the case, Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and the victim’s family. During the evening hours of August 24 and early morning of the 25th, Kuna provided the victim with alcohol. Officials state that it was enough to cause the victim to vomit. Kuna then sexually assaulted the victim.
Because he was more than 20-years older and much larger than the victim, the victim was reportedly fearful of resisting the man.
“Kuna told the victim he had been thinking about the assault for a long time.”
Kuna will be required to register as a sex offender following any prison term. He will be on 15 years of supervised release following prison.
The case was investigated by the National Park Service and the FBI.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Angelica Williams, Jonas Lerman, and Hilary Stuart.