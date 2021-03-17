Jury trials returning to Grays Harbor Superior Court, but with some adjustments
As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, Grays Harbor County will resume holding jury trials.
In a letter from Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge David Edwards, shared by Clerk Kym Foster, the county announced that trials will be held starting in April.
Edwards says that while some will be conducted at the Montesano courthouse, the bulk of the jury trials and selection process will be conducted at the Satsop Business Park.
Messages for those who are part of the jury process will be informed of the location of the trial, but the selection process will always be taking place within the Elma business park.
Edwards says the site change will allow for six feet of spacing between jury members and masks will be required during the proceedings.
In a change, jurors will be required to provide their own lunch as they will not be allowed to leave the facility during the lunch hour. Some light snacks will be provided.
Edwards ends the letter by stating that “Jury service is the second highest form of public service that any American can perform, second only to service in the Armed Forces.” He says that it is vital for anyone summoned to appear for the service.