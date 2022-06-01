Insurers through healthcare market increase local option; rate increases proposed

There could be additional options for local residents through the state healthcare market in 2023, although costs are set to increase in most options.
The Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner announced that fourteen health insurers are scheduled to be on the list of available options for residents across the state, with multiple insurers available in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
Among the fourteen health options, they have filed an average requested rate increase of 7.16%, both inside Washington’s individual health insurance market and outside for private insurance.
For Grays Harbor, the county has four healthcare options proposed for 2023, compared to two for 2022.
Premera Blue Cross and Regence Blue Shield return as options, joined by Molina Healthcare of Washington and the PacificSource Source Health Plan.
All four are proposing increases to their rates.
In Pacific County, they also would have four options, an increase from three in 2022.
The county already had PacificSource, Premera, and Regence, while Coordinated Care Corporation would be added.
All but Coordinated Care are proposing rate increases.
“More than two hundred thousand people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “It’s critical they have choices for meaningful and affordable coverage. Fourteen insurers have filed plans for next year, and while the choices vary depending on where you live, our market is thriving. I know that premiums and cost-sharing are still high for many, especially those who don’t qualify for subsidies, and we need to do more to address the underlying costs drivers of health care.”
People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington’s Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org.
An estimated 223,202 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.
See the proposed 2023 health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 193KB)