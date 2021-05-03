Information/footage sought on South Aberdeen incident
A 19 year-old Aberdeen resident was taken into custody for Assault 1 st Degree from an incident that occurred on Thursday of last week.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, they were dispatched to a report of a fight with a subject displaying a gun in the 200 block of North Boone Street.
While en route, officers received several additional reports of the incident, including a victim reporting they were shot with an airsoft replica gun.
As officers arrived, the suspect had fled in a vehicle with several other suspects.
Officers were able to identify a location the suspect had gone to and he was located in front of that residence.
The suspect was detained and the investigation continued.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the Miller Jr High parking lot and an airsoft gun was recovered.
Police say that the gun was a highly realistic looking revolver.
Additional victims came forward reporting the suspect had pointed the weapon at them as well.
The suspect was booked for assault 1 st degree into the city of Aberdeen Jail.
An additional passenger in the suspect vehicle was also arrested on unrelated charges.
If anyone was a witness to the incident and may have recorded it and and has not spoken to investigators, please call Detective Perkinson at 360-538-4424.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.