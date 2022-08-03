Incumbents lead following Primary Election

All incumbents look to be moving onto the General Election, with all but two local officials receiving majorities following initial Primary results.
Nearly 23% percent of voters were counted prior to the 8pm deadline on Tuesday to narrow down the fields to two candidates for the November Election.
Grays Harbor voters mostly aligned with statewide results for which candidates would move forward based on the first count of ballots.
Pacific County election results also aligned with statewide figures with 25.89% of voters turning out by Tuesday night.
Locally, only Grays Harbor County Coroner Bob Kegel failed to earn the majority of votes in the Primary as the incumbent.
Commissioner Vickie Raines will be seen on the General Election ballot after receiving over 47% of the vote, with Grays Harbor Republican Party Chair Lisa Zaborac holding 30%. JR Streifel trails by just under 400 votes in a race that could see changes prior to certification.
On the regional level, Representative Derek Kilmer saw over 52% of the vote throughout Congressional District 6, with Elizabeth Kreiselmaier at approximately 23% of the vote to join the November ballot.
In Congressional District 3, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler trails behind challenger Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for her seat, although both are currently set to appear in the General Election.
All local representatives in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts hold commanding leads following the Primary, with Cara Cusack earning a seat on the ballot with Representative Joel McEntire, Sue Forde set to challenge Representative Mike Chapman, and Brian Pruiett to face Representative Steve Tharinger. Tharinger lost the local vote to Pruiett, although districtwide the incumbent leads. Representative Walsh only had one challenger and both will move to the next election.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is moving forward after receiving over 41% of votes in his race, with a challenger still up in the air. Julie Anderson, Bob Hagglund, and Keith Wagoner all hold between 12-13% of the vote, leading to uncertainty as to who will join Hobbs in the race.
Local measures are all currently passing with over 60% approval. The Elma Police Services Levy, South Beach Regional Fire Authority Excess Levy, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue levy, and Fire District #7 M&O Levy are all passing handedly.
Ballots will continue to be counted over the coming days. No results are official until the votes are certified on August 16.