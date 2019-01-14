Impaired drivers responsible for two local accidents

Two accidents over the weekend had drugs or alcohol involved according to the Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol tells KXRO that the first accident took place on Friday night at about 6:00 p.m. about two miles east of Elma on SR 8.

They say a 24 year old Hoquiam man was driving a 2003 Honda Civic on Heise Rd. and attempted to cross SR 8 from the north side.

As he did, he failed to yield to a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by a 23 year old Raymond man that was heading east, and the Honda hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.

The State Patrol says the Hoquiam man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail and charged with Hit and Run, DUI, Obstructing, and Driving With License Suspended.

He was also the only one listed as injured in the accident.

The second accident was in the Amanda Park area on Sunday afternoon at about 1:40 p.m.

According to the State Patrol a 58 year old Forks man driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado was heading south on Highway 101 when he left the road to the right.

They say he went into the southbound ditch and the truck rolled ejecting the man who was not wearing his seatbelt.

The State Patrol says the man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

They say that drugs or alcohol was involved in the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.