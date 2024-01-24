Ilwaco Landing Cannery fire saw response from throughout Pacific County

Pacific County Emergency Management shared details regarding a destructive fire in Ilwaco.

According to officials, on Monday at 11:21 am the Ilwaco Fire Department was dispatched to a reported electrical fire at the Ilwaco Landing Cannery.

When they arrived, the structure was already ablaze and mutual aid was called in from neighboring fire departments.

Officials tell KXRO that the remote nature of the fire scene limited water supply hampered the fire attack. The situation was further complicated by the presence of an estimated 8500 Crab pots on the dock surrounding the building.

The building was located on a dock over the waters of Baker Bay.

Additional Mutual Aid was requested and provided. In total, 8 of the 11 fire protection agencies in Pacific County were involved in the response.

As the size of the fire increased, the dock became compromised and the fire attack switched from an offensive to defensive mode.

Due to the amount of dark smoke a shelter-in-place order was sent to the City of Ilwaco for people in the path of the smoke.

Washington State Ecology is on scene assisting with the environmental impacts.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage estimates are being compiled.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Ilwaco Tuna Association to assist with the recovery.

If residents prefer to donate cash, local nonprofit WeFish stated that money can be dropped off at the Blue Buoy in Westport by telling them that it’s for the Crab fleet in Ilwaco.

WEfish said that if you specify on the description line Ilwaco crab fleet it will be given to the correct personnel in Ilwaco.