Hydrant flushing coming to both Aberdeen and Hoquiam starting in May

Fire hydrant with water pouring into the street – Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

The cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam will both be doing fire hydrant flushing starting soon.

In Aberdeen, the city will begin flushing their hydrants beginning on Monday, May 1, 2023.

That flushing is expected to continue for approximately three weeks.

Within Hoquiam, flushing is also scheduled to begin on May 1 and will continue through the end of June.

Flushing occurs on a regular schedule within the cities to clear out minerals and other materials that accumulate in the lines.

Officials say that this material is not harmful to your health, but can temporarily cause discolored water.

Any residents who notice discolored water or a change in water pressure while the flushing is taking place are advised to let their cold water flow from their taps for 5-15 minutes to flush and clear their plumbing.

The City of Hoquiam adds that these flushing activities often involve release of large volumes of water from fire hydrants. Residents may notice this water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains.

Hoquiam residents can share questions or concerns with Superintendent Public Works Josh Ambrose at (360) 538-3972 or [email protected] flus

Aberdeen residents noticing any changes in water quality for more than 1 day should contact the Public Works Administration building at 360-537-3274.