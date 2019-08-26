      Weather Alert

Hoquiam woman injured in motorcycle accident

Aug 26, 2019 @ 7:52am

A Hoquiam woman was injured in a motorcycle accident outside Montesano.

The Washington Patrol responded Sunday night just after 11pm after a 24-year old woman on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle left the road and struck a cable barrier.

According to a report, the accident ½ mile east of Montesano happened when the woman was riding west on Highway 12 and lost control. The motorcycle struck a cable barrier and came to rest in one of the lanes, blocking traffic for 1 hour 15 minutes.

The woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

The Hoquiam woman was endorsed and wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and charges may be pending.

