Hoquiam Police are looking for a suspect.

In a post, HPD shared a photo on Sunday of a man walking into the Hoquiam Swanson’s Supervalu in an Adidas sweatshirt and jeans. They say that the man is a suspect in an alleged malicious mischief investigation.

The department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the man.

Please contact Officer Spaur at 360-532-0892 x283 or jspaur@cityofhoquiam.com if you have information relative to this investigation.