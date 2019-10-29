Hoquiam places cyberstalking on local crime list
Hoquiam, WA – Cyberstalking cases will now be able to be heard in Hoquiam Municipal Court.
An ordinance was approved at the Hoquiam City Council meeting on Monday night that would add cyberstalking to the current Hoquiam Municipal Code.
City Attorney Steve Johnson explained the crime to the council.
The crime of cyberstalking is already against state law and listed in the Revised Code of Washington, but adding it to the local list of crimes adds extra opportunities to the Hoquiam Police Department.
Cyberstalking is listed as a gross misdemeanor or felony, depending on the severity of the intent and other factors.