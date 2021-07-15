Hoquiam Fire Department receives funds from Sierra Pacific for wildland fires

The Hoquiam Fire Department announced that they received a donation from the Sierra Pacific Foundation to assist them with fighting wildland fires.
In a statement from Interim Fire Chief Tom Hubbard, he states that the foundation granted $2000 to the department.
These funds will be used to purchase wildland firefighting protective equipment to “provide enhanced protection” for prolonged fire suppression involving timber, brush, and grass fires.
The Hoquiam Department thanked the foundation and their support.
“The Hoquiam Department deeply values and appreciates the ongoing support we have received from the Sierra Pacific Foundation, specifically Carolyn Emmerson Dietz, President and Lisa Perry, Community Relations Manager for Sierra Pacific Industries.”