Holiday traffic should expected; drivers have options to help plan

Drivers are advised to plan ahead if traveling this Independence Day weekend.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging anyone on the road to use WSDOT tools to help prepare for holiday weekend traffic.
As many people get out onto roadways, additional traffic, especially during peak travel times, should be anticipated.
Anyone can check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Fourth of July weekend traffic volume charts when planning their travels to help determine best times to travel on key routes.
Due to the closure of the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, there will not be travel charts for the border crossing. Travelers should also check ahead for any COVID-19 safety requirements at their destinations or stops along the way.
Travelers are advised to keep vehicles at least a quarter full of fuel throughout travel.
The Department of Commerce says that there is no fuel shortage like seen on the East Coast this spring, but with many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends this summer.
Downloading an app that identifies nearby gas stations may be helpful if traveling in a different part of the state, as will buying only the fuel you need to leave enough for everyone else.
By following steps lined out by officials, they say that travelers can “know before they go” and plan ahead, whether they’re just traveling across town or across the state:
Highway construction paused
Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Monday, July 5 – to ease congestion. However, please stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place. And please give any emergency repair crews plenty of space to work safely.
Snoqualmie Pass
No lane closures or other construction is planned on Interstate 90 from Friday, July 2, until to Tuesday, July 6. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday, July 2, and westbound Monday, July 5 (see charts for more detail). Receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the number 468311 with the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie.”
Tolling
In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, July 5, on the State Route 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday.
Ferry travel
People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday, July 1-2, and eastbound, Monday, July 5. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.
Trains, airports and transit
Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: