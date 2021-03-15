      Weather Alert

High School in-person option begins in Aberdeen on March 18

Mar 15, 2021 @ 6:51am
Pictured, from left: Lauren Fagerstedt, Garett Hunt, Jimmy Boora, Taleah Ibrahim, Angelina Gomez, Makenna Parris and Merryn Bruner.

The Aberdeen School District are welcoming high school students back this week.

Students at Aberdeen High School are starting Trimester 3 today, and returning to in-person instruction on Thursday, March 18. 

The Aberdeen High School year is already two-thirds of the way through the school year and this week will be the first week for 9th graders to be on the AHS campus. 

With the return of Grades 9-12, all grade levels in the district have an in-person option for students. 

Students may still choose to remain remote.

School Schedules

(Link to the preschool, elementary, middle school and high school schedules)

