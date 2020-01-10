Heyting pleads guilty; sentenced in death of Andew Detwiler
The man responsible for the 2018 death of Andrew Detwiler will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Heyting pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges and was sentenced.
Heyting pled guilty to Murder 2 with firearm enhancement, Trafficking Stolen Property 1 and Theft in the First Degree, with these sentences set to run concurrently for a total of 240 months in jail.
35-year-old Detwiler was found shot to death on August 12, 2018 at the Humptulips boat launch off of SR 109.