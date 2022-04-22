      Weather Alert

Heron Street Bridge work will require two months of lane closures

Apr 22, 2022 @ 6:58am

Starting next week, routine maintenance on the Heron Street Bridge will see lane closures in Aberdeen.

In an alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation, they say that  bridge maintenance crews will need to close a single eastbound lane on the US 12 Heron Street Bridge for cleaning and repairs, beginning on April 26.

The work is scheduled to last through late June, although the closures will not be 24-hours-a-day.

Tuesday, April 26 through Thursday, June 28.

  • From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Eastbound single lane closure.

Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Travelers are encouraged to add extra time to reach their destinations.

