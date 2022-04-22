Heron Street Bridge work will require two months of lane closures

Starting next week, routine maintenance on the Heron Street Bridge will see lane closures in Aberdeen.
In an alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation, they say that bridge maintenance crews will need to close a single eastbound lane on the US 12 Heron Street Bridge for cleaning and repairs, beginning on April 26.
The work is scheduled to last through late June, although the closures will not be 24-hours-a-day.
Tuesday, April 26 through Thursday, June 28.
Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
Travelers are encouraged to add extra time to reach their destinations.