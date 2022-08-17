KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo
Heat advisory through midnight on Thursday night

August 17, 2022 8:32AM PDT
Portions of east Grays Harbor will be under a heat advisory through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the Lower Chehalis Valley and portions of the interior of the state.

The heat advisory will be in effect until midnight on Thursday night.

Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s are expected. 

Officials say this will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Residents in the heat should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.  

As a reminder, officials note that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those working outside should take extra precautions and, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.  

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. 

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling  frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. 

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, visit wa211.org.

 

 

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
  90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
  related illness.

* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
  Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
  Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
  Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
  for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
  effective cooling or adequate hydration.

