Heat advisory through midnight on Thursday night

Portions of east Grays Harbor will be under a heat advisory through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the Lower Chehalis Valley and portions of the interior of the state.

The heat advisory will be in effect until midnight on Thursday night.

Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s are expected.

Officials say this will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Residents in the heat should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

As a reminder, officials note that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those working outside should take extra precautions and, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, visit wa211.org.

