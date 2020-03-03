Healing Gallery Opening Reception Thursday March 19
Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital Grays Harbor Community Hospital in partnership with Our Aberdeen is proud to announce the artist opening reception at the Healing Gallery located in Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Now entering the 8th year of our collaboration we are excited to display many beautiful works from local artists. A mix of established, […]
The post Healing Gallery Opening Reception Thursday March 19 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.