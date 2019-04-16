Head on collision in East Aberdeen claims life

The collision in east Aberdeen that blocked traffic yesterday claimed a life.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday afternoon at about 1:20 p.m. police and fire personnel responded to a reported head-on collision involving a vehicle and a semi-truck, with a severely injured driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

They say the collision was in the 1200 block of E. Wishkah St. and arriving responders found a 69-year old Central Park man deceased in the driver’s seat of his severely damaged 1997 Dodge Ram pick up truck, blocking the eastbound lanes.

According to police, witnesses said the Dodge was heading west coming off the bluff into town.

The pick up reportedly partially left the roadway to the right before correcting and crossing both westbound lanes, the center turn lane, the left eastbound lane, and then struck the semi which was heading east in the lane closest to the railroad tracks.

Police say the 2014 Peterbilt tractor, which was pulling a trailer loaded with vehicles, was pushed off the road to the right and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Following the initial impact, the Dodge hit an eastbound 2017 Toyota Prius.

Neither the Peterbilt driver, a 27-year old Aberdeen man, nor the Prius driver, a 61-year old Aberdeen man, were injured in the accident.

According to police, the preliminary information indicates the possibility that the deceased driver was experiencing some kind of medical event prior to losing control of his vehicle.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of an officer from the Hoquiam Police Department for assistance with the FARO scanner to map the scene, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers from the Washington State Patrol.

Due to oil and fuel spilled on the roadway, the City Street Department has dispersed sand on the road, but drivers are advised to use extra caution driving through the area as it can be more slick, especially when wet.