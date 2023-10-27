Harbor Regional Health turn east campus clinic into Walk-In Clinic

Harbor Regional Health (HRH) has announced that their Prompt Care Clinic in Aberdeen has now transitioned into a Walk-In Clinic to serve the community better.

“While we know this isn’t perfect, we still want to bring as much value as we can for our community, and this is a great 2nd step!” said Harbor Regional Health.

The clinic, located at the Warren Medical Services Building at the east campus, is now open for walk-in visits to address prompt medical care for both residents and visitors to the area.

According to the hospital group, the newly transformed walk-in clinic is designed to provide the care you need, right when you need it.

Rachel Faught, DNP, and Kim Patterson, ARNP serve as the regular providers.

Services provided at the clinic include immediate action needed for minor injuries, wound infections, or a sudden medical concerns. This includes splints and sprains, minor burns, specialist referrals, and a “wide variety of non-respiratory medical issues”

While the site can help with “sprains and strains”, if imaging, such as an X-ray or CT are needed you will be referred to HRH Diagnostic Imaging Center or the Emergency Department.

No appointments are needed, with cash pay and some insurance plans are being accepted. Patients are encouraged to call ahead to confirm insurance eligibility: 1-866-537-2778

If you have insurance that is not accepted, you will be referred to the Emergency Department.

1st Floor / Warren Medical Services Building

1006 North H. St

Aberdeen, WA 98520

Limited Hours:

Monday: 9am -3pm

Tuesday: 9am-3pm

Wednesday: 7:30am – 3pm

Thursday: 7:30am – 3pm

Friday: 9am – 3pm

Last walk-in accepted at 1pm.

Visit www.ghcares.org for more information.