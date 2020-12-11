Harbor Lights: free holiday music & laser light show at Satsop Business Park
The Satsop Business Park will be the scene of a holiday light show on one of the unused nuclear cooling towers.
Summit Pacific Medical Center tells KXRO that on December 23, 2020 at the Satsop Business Park, there will be a free holiday music & laser light show, named Harbor Lights, projected onto one of the cooling towers at the Port of Grays Harbor’s Satsop Business Park.
Two showtimes will be available at the event hosted by Summit Pacific Medical Foundation and sponsored by Port of Grays Harbor, Slick Lasers and Emerald City Events.
The first show is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to be parked and ready at showtime. The show will last approximately 15 minutes and will only be displayed on one tower, the western tower. The location of the parking lot is at the intersection of Tower Boulevard and Lambert Road.
Foundation Executive Director, Emily Dillingham said, “We’re really excited to offer a family friendly event that is safe for all. We can’t thank our community partners and staff enough for pulling this off so quickly!”
Attendees are encouraged to watch from the warmth and safety of their personal vehicles.
Radio transmitters will be used for the music.
Parking is limited, so show up a bit early and feel free to bring some food and hot cocoa.
Social distancing and masks are required.
No onsite restrooms available.