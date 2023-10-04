Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. to host Aberdeen Mayoral candidate forum

ABERDEEN, Wash. (October 2, 2023) Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. – Election season has arrived, and in order for community members to properly prepare, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’s (GGHI) is hosting an Aberdeen Mayoral Race Candidate Forum.

This Business Forum Lunch (BFL) will take place at the Rotary Log Pavilion located at 1401 Sargent Blvd in Aberdeen on October 24, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The October BFL will serve as the regional business community’s exclusive opportunity to hear from candidates on the ballot for Mayor of Aberdeen.

Confirmed speakers include Douglas Orr and Debi Ann Pieraccini who are both vying for the position.

Candidates will have time to present their platforms on economic development, business and Aberdeen’s future as well as answer questions from the audience. Additional speakers are in the works and will be updated in the official event page.

There is a cost to attend the event and registration is required.

Early Bird Pricing is available until October 13 at 11:30am and is $22.50 for GGHI members and $31.50 for non-members. Regular pricing is $25 for GGHI members, $35 for non-members and will close on October 17 at 5:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required and walk-ins will not be allowed. A catered lunch by Galway Bay is included in the cost of the event.

Sponsorship opportunities at varying levels are available. Please contact GGHI at [email protected] for more information. To purchase your ticket and learn more about this event, visit https://rb.gy/5iwo9.