Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate climbs to 9th highest in state

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate grew from January to February and the county climbed from the 10th highest in the state to the ninth highest.

Pacific County’s rate dropped as they fell to a three way tie for 12th highest with Douglas and Klickitat counties.

According to the non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Washington State Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s labor force continued to grow with 561 more than in January and 837 more than last February.

The total number of those employed also grew by 413, but the total number of those on unemployment grew as well by 148 from January bringing the unemployment rate to 8.6% up from January’s 8.3%.

Grays Harbor had 550 more people employed this February than last year, but 287 more on unemployment.

Pacific County’s rate was 7.9% down from 8.3%.

The total number of those employed grew by six as the labor force fell by 33 from January.

Those on unemployment in Pacific County fell by 39.

Grays Harbor January 2019 February 2019* February 2018 Labor Force 28,329 28,890 28,053 Total Employment 25,988 26,401 25,851 Total Unemployment 2,341 2,489 2,202 Unemployment Rate 8.3% 8.6% 7.8%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted

Pacific County January 2019 February 2019* February 2018 Labor Force 8,474 8,441 8,347 Total Employment 7,770 7,776 7,682 Total Unemployment 704 665 665 Unemployment Rate 8.3% 7.9% 8.0%

*Most recent month not seasonally adjusted