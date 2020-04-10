Grays Harbor Transit announces additional service reduction
Hoquiam, WA – Grays Harbor Transit (GHT) has announced an additional service reduction that is set to begin Monday.
According to a release, the Transit Authority says that effective April 13th, GHT will be providing temporary essential trips by demand response only to Olympia, Taholah, Oakville and Woodlawn.
These trips are available 7 am to 8 pm Monday-Friday by reservation only and the trips need to be scheduled 2-5 days in advance.
There will be no same day service available.
You may schedule Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 am to 5 pm.
To schedule call dispatch at (360) 532-2770 or (800) 562-9730 option 2 or 3.
GHT would like to send out a sincere thank you to the community for their continued support and understanding.
GHT will be operating on the weekend schedule, Monday through Friday only.
The service will still be free until further notice.
GHT would like to inform you that as soon as the current pandemic is over, it will start to reinstate its full services as soon as possible.
Please refer to our website at www.ghtransit.com and digital signage, for all of GHT’s developing information.
If you have any questions, please contact our dispatch at 360-532-2770 or toll free at 1-800-562-9730.