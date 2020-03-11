      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Traffic: US 12 Satsop River Bridge Cleaning Scheduled

Mar 11, 2020 @ 10:27am

Submitted by Washington State Department of Transportation US 12 travelers over the Satsop River in Grays Harbor County will see lane closures as Washington State Department of Transportation crews conduct annual bridge cleaning next week. Travelers can expect single lane closures while crews low-pressure wash the bridge and perform  other maintenance work. Drivers are encouraged to […]

The post Grays Harbor Traffic: US 12 Satsop River Bridge Cleaning Scheduled appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th