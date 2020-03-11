Grays Harbor Traffic: US 12 Satsop River Bridge Cleaning Scheduled
Submitted by Washington State Department of Transportation US 12 travelers over the Satsop River in Grays Harbor County will see lane closures as Washington State Department of Transportation crews conduct annual bridge cleaning next week. Travelers can expect single lane closures while crews low-pressure wash the bridge and perform other maintenance work. Drivers are encouraged to […]
