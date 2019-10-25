Grays Harbor sees job growth but remains third highest in unemployment
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped, but the county’s rate remained the third highest in the state.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers for September, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped from 7.4% to 6.7%, but still remained only lower than Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.
Pacific County’s rate fell from 7.2% to 6.5% and was the fifth highest in the state.
Grays Harbor’s labor force grew by 294 from August to September and the total number of those employed gained by 486.
Those on unemployment fell by 192.
Compared to September of 2018, there were more in the labor force by 711 and 388 more people were employed, but there were 323 less on unemployment in Grays Harbor last September.
In Pacific County the labor force fell by 29, but the total number of those employed grew by 30 and those on unemployment dropped by 59 from August to September.
|Grays Harbor
|August 2019
|September 2019*
|September 2018
|Labor Force
|28,370
|28,664
|27,953
|Total Employment
|26,271
|26,757
|26,369
|Total Unemployment
|2,099
|1,907
|1,584
|Unemployment Rate
|7.4%
|6.7%
|5.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|August 2019
|September 2019*
|September 2018
|Labor Force
|8,419
|8,390
|8,363
|Total Employment
|7,813
|7,843
|7,898
|Total Unemployment
|606
|547
|465
|Unemployment Rate
|7.2%
|6.5%
|5.6%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted