Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Response Update
Submitted by Grays Harbor County Public Health & Services Case updates Grays Harbor County continues to have 1 confirmed case of COVID-19. This case was identified on March 11, 2020. Response efforts Recent accomplishments Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher, issued a Health Order that directs local hospitals to prioritize testing for COVID-19 […]
The post Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Response Update appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.