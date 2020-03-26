      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Response Update

Mar 26, 2020 @ 1:41pm

Submitted by Grays Harbor County Public Health & Services Case updates Grays Harbor County continues to have 1 confirmed case of COVID-19. This case was identified on March 11, 2020. Response efforts Recent accomplishments Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher, issued a Health Order that directs local hospitals to prioritize testing for COVID-19 […]

