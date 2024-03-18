Grays Harbor/Pacific included in extreme winter weather proclamation

On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to extreme winter weather in January.

These weather events included straight-line winds, ice, extreme cold temperatures, and heavy rainfall.

This, coupled with extreme tidal and wave actions along coastal shorelines, resulted in coastal flooding, saturated soils, and landslides in Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Grays Harbor, King, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Okanagan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties.

The storms caused significant coastal flooding to homes and businesses, according to Inslee, in addition to road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.

The estimated cost to repair the damage to alleviate existing and ongoing impacts exceeds $30 million.

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures in all impacted counties and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts.

State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.

Proclamation 24-02