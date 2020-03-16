      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Health Officer Recommends Social Distancing Due to COVID-19

Mar 16, 2020 @ 1:01pm

Submitted by Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department The risk of COVID-19 in Washington is increasing. Take steps now to protect yourself and people around you from the disease. The risk of COVID-19 in Washington is increasing and Public Health expects that more cases will be identified now that the criteria for testing […]

