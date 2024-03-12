KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Grays Harbor Gulls FC adding women’s team; tryouts for men/women March 23/24

March 12, 2024 7:23AM PDT
Logo from Grays Harbor FC

Grays Harbor Gulls FC has announced they are exploring a women’s team locally.

According to a post, the Gulls announced open-field tryouts for what they say is the first-ever women’s semi-pro soccer team located on the Harbor. 

Tryouts will be held at Stewart Field on March 23rd at 6pm and March 24th at 3pm.

Image from Grays Harbor FC

The Gulls had announced in January that due to demand they were adding the women’s team to their league, with the female team also playing at Stewart Field when formed.

“We are excited for these women to represent Grays Harbor and continue to show everyone the level of talented players that we have right here on the harbor.”

Also in March, the Gulls FC men’s semi-pro team will also be holding open tryouts at Stewart Field on March 23rd at 8pm and March 24th at 5 pm. 

Image from Grays Harbor FC

 

Players can sign up for tryouts by emailing [email protected]

