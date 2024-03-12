Grays Harbor Gulls FC adding women’s team; tryouts for men/women March 23/24

Grays Harbor Gulls FC has announced they are exploring a women’s team locally.

According to a post, the Gulls announced open-field tryouts for what they say is the first-ever women’s semi-pro soccer team located on the Harbor.

Tryouts will be held at Stewart Field on March 23rd at 6pm and March 24th at 3pm.

The Gulls had announced in January that due to demand they were adding the women’s team to their league, with the female team also playing at Stewart Field when formed.

“We are excited for these women to represent Grays Harbor and continue to show everyone the level of talented players that we have right here on the harbor.”

Also in March, the Gulls FC men’s semi-pro team will also be holding open tryouts at Stewart Field on March 23rd at 8pm and March 24th at 5 pm.

Players can sign up for tryouts by emailing [email protected]