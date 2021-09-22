Grays Harbor/DNR burn bans lifted

With the recent rain, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts have lifted restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County, following the direction of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz lifted the statewide burn ban on all forest lands under the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) fire protection earlier this week.
Outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection are permitted once again.
“It’s been a long, challenging wildfire season that began with a historic number of fires that were unrelenting – until now,” Commissioner Franz said. “With Autumn’s rains and other shifting weather conditions, I am optimistic we’ve turned the corner, and I couldn’t be happier to continue lifting safety restrictions as a result.”
The burn ban was initially set to expire on Sept. 30, but diminishing wildfire danger shortened the timeline.
The public is reminded of the importance of completely extinguishing all fires that will not be attended, by dousing with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
Please contact your local Fire District for further information.
For daily updates on burn restrictions, please contact DNR at 800-323-BURN or visit their website at www.dnr.wa.gov/programs-and-services/wildfire-resources, and contact ORCAA at 800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
For information about fires on Local Beaches
For more information on local fire restrictions