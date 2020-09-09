      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor County Burn Ban expanded

Sep 9, 2020 @ 9:09am

Effective 12:01 A.M. Wednesday, September 9, 2020; 

With the continued trend of warm and dry weather the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts, will be enacting restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.  

  • Charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice. 
  • The use of gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane fire pits allowed. 

Please contact your local fire district for further information and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions.  Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org

*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact ***

Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844 

For more information on local fire restrictions

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121 

For daily updates on burn restrictions 

Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions then click on fire information in the far right corner. 

Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
