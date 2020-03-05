Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital As we prepare for COVID-19 spread in Washington State and continue preventive measures to limit the spread of other respiratory illnesses including influenza, we will begin limiting unnecessary visitation by the public to our facilities. We want to protect our patients and healthcare workers by following CDC guidelines including […]
The post Grays Harbor Community Hospital: Staying Healthy and Reducing Risk Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.