      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor Community Hospital: Staying Healthy and Reducing Risk Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mar 5, 2020 @ 1:30pm

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital As we prepare for COVID-19 spread in Washington State and continue preventive measures to limit the spread of other respiratory illnesses including influenza, we will begin limiting unnecessary visitation by the public to our facilities. We want to protect our patients and healthcare workers by following CDC guidelines including […]

The post Grays Harbor Community Hospital: Staying Healthy and Reducing Risk Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th