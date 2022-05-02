Grays Harbor College seeking public’s input on next president

Aberdeen, WA – Grays Harbor College is seeking the public’s input on what they want for the next president of the school.
The Board of Trustees of Grays Harbor College has announced that they are searching for the next president.
Dr. Ed Brewster, who served as GHC President from 2004 to 2016, and who has served as Interim President since 2020, has announced he will permanently return to retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year.
According to Trustee Paula Akerlund, “Selecting a president is the most significant responsibility of a college’s governing board, and attracting the strongest possible candidates is the board’s top priority. The Board of Trustees is committed to conducting an inclusive and transparent process that gathers input from the entire GHC service district.”
Dr. Akerlund is serving as the chair of the Presidential Search Committee.
The Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees is inviting interested individuals to share their perspectives on the qualities and characteristics needed in GHC’s next leader by going to the presidential search website and taking a survey.
Go to https://www.ghc.edu/hr/president and click on the “Take Survey” button.
The survey is open through Friday, May 6th.