Grays Harbor College programs getting attention
Two programs at Grays Harbor College are making news.
The college tells KXRO that their Automotive Technology program has officially earned Master Automobile Service Technology Accreditation. They say that this is the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
The recognition for the program followed an on-site evaluation by the group, and according to their report the program and instructor Jesse Kangas-Hanes were commended for program standards and continuing to meet industry requirements.
“This accreditation by ASE is so important for our students as they graduate and go to work in the auto industry,” explains Kangas-Hanes. “Many prospective employers have been impressed by our students’ skills.” The accreditation will be reviewed again in 2024.
The program will get some additional help going forward as Kangas-Hanes also announced the purchase of a new $30,000 front-end alignment machine through the Grays Harbor College Foundation and donor Pat Hughes, a GHC alumnus who annually funds tool scholarships for students in workforce education programs.
“This alignment machine is critical for our students to always be working with state-of-the-art equipment. We are very appreciative that Mr. Hughes recognizes the importance of this purchase.”
At the start of Fall 2019 quarter, an afternoon session was added for Auto Tech, so now 36 students can be enrolled in the program.
For more information about GHC’s Automotive Technology program, contact Marjie Stratton, marjie.stratton@ghc.edu, 360.538.4012.
Also getting some extra attention at the college is their Nursing program, which will be seeing visitors this week.
The college tells KXRO that for the third year, students from Japan will be visiting this week and joining the local students. 33 students and their instructor are scheduled to arrive Wednesday from the Osaka College of Nursing.
The students will spend two days learning and sharing experiences with the GHC Nursing students and faculty, using the College’s Nursing simulation lab, and other interactive exercises.
Before leaving the Northwest on Friday, the group will also tour Providence St. Peter’s Hospital.