Grays Harbor College offering up to one free class during fall quarter

If you had wanted to take a class at Grays Harbor College, but the pandemic interrupted that, the Grays Harbor College is offering a free class this fall quarter, saying that those interested can “take a class on us” this fall.

The college announced that they hope this will allow those impacted by COVID-19 get back on track.

Fall quarter at GHC begins September 19 and for this quarter only, GHC is offering to cover the cost of one class this fall, up to five credits or $750.

The offer applies to eligible new, returning, and continuing students in credit-bearing classes and is only good for fall 2022.

In order to take one class for free this fall, GHC students and potential students must complete an online form, available at forms.ghc.edu/on-us or by calling GHC’s Welcome Center at 360-532-9020.

“We know that the pandemic impacted many local individuals and their ability to further their education,” said Dr. Cal Erwin-Svoboda, Vice President for Student Services at GHC. “We hope that this makes it possible for more members of our community to take the next step and enroll at GHC this fall.”

GHC’s offer to “take a class on us” is made possible by the pandemic relief funds that were distributed to the college by the federal government through the CARES Act.

In order to be eligible to “take a class on us,” individuals must enroll in at least one credit-bearing class, for a minimum of 5 credits, and must remain enrolled through the 10th day of fall quarter.

Additional information, frequently asked questions, and eligibility requirements can be found on the college’s website at ghc.edu/on-us.