Grays Harbor College offering “Take a Class on Us” program in Spring quarter

Spring quarter at Grays Harbor College begins on April 10, and students have an opportunity to take a class for free.

The college is continuing their “Take a Class on Us” program that allows for students to take a class up to 5 credits for free, to a $1,000 value.

The incentive was introduced to offset impacts from the pandemic on education plans for students.

Eligible students can take up to one class, paid for by the college.

The program covers the $1,000 to eligible students toward tuition and mandatory fees.

That amount was based on the in-state, lower division tuition and fees rate for a typical 5 credit class.

The offer applies to eligible new, returning, and continuing students in credit-bearing classes and is made possible by the pandemic relief funds distributed to the college by the federal government.

Students must be enrolled in at least 5 credits to receive the funding.

To apply, students need to sign up for the program, and if they have not been at the school within the last 2 years will need to complete a Student Update Form and return it to the Welcome Center.

Students who participated in the “Take a Class on Us” promotion during fall and/or winter quarter are eligible to re-apply this spring.

Continuing Education classes do not count toward the 5-credit minimum, and neither do credits taken as “Audit” (no grade). Some limitations apply for certain groups of students such as Running Start, and Transitional Studies.

All students are encouraged to apply for financial aid to cover additional class costs, including supplies.

Financial Aid resources include grants, loans, work-study (job) opportunities on campus, and more.