Grays Harbor College honors 16 students graduating with 4.0 GPAs

Top Scholars at GHC’s Commencement Ceremony on June 23. Left to Right: Matthew Cristobal, Kylie Weiberg, Paige Frank, Asher Baggaley, Nathaniel Wright, Justin Yi, Kahlomo Cunningham, Rocio Melin, Ashley Engstrom McGrew, Gabrielle Van Wert. Not pictured: Morgan Anderson, Bridget Council, Taleah Ibrahim, Jayden Mcelravy, Brooklyn Patrick, and Grace Smith.

The Grays Harbor College recently celebrated their 2023 graduating class, and with that they honored their top scholars.

Each year, GHC recognizes students in the graduating class with the highest GPAs.

According to the college, the 2023 Commencement Ceremony was held on Friday at Stewart Field, and the school was able to recognize 16 students as “Top Scholars” of the graduating class.

All 16 Top Scholars graduated at the top of their class with 4.0 GPAs, according to the school.

The top scholars featured many students who had graduated from Grays Harbor and Pacific County high schools, receiving a wide variety of degrees, from Running Start to Bachelor of Applied Science.

Top Scholars

Morgan Anderson earned an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Raymond High School. Morgan participated in GHC’s Running Start program. Morgan plans to study business at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Asher Baggaley graduated with an Associate in Science degree from GHC and a high school diploma from North Beach High School. In addition to GHC’s Running Start program, Asher participated in GHC Esports and GHC Student Life’s Cornhole Competition. Asher plans to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where he will participate in the University’s Track and Field program and pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Bridget Council

Matthew Cristobal earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer degree and an Associate in Science – Direct Transfer degree from GHC in addition to a high school diploma from Montesano High School. Matthew participated in GHC’s Running Start program. In the fall, Matthew will attend the University of Washington to study Engineering.

Kahlomo Cunningham graduated with an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Aberdeen High School. Kahlomo participated in GHC’s Running Start program. Kahlomo plans to attend Gonzaga University to pursue a degree in Engineering Management and Environmental Engineering and looks forward to internships and study abroad opportunities. Kahlomo’s career plans include starting a company to create new ways to use green energy more readily.

Ashley Engstrom McGrew graduated from GHC with a Bachelor of Applied Science in K-8 Teacher Education. As a GHC student, Ashley enjoyed attending art shows and drama performances to support her classmates. Ashley is currently pursuing a teaching position with plans to earn a master’s degree.

Paige Frank earned an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Ilwaco High School. Paige took GHC classes online through the Running Start program. This fall, Paige plans to attend Washington State University in Vancouver to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Biology. Then, Paige plans to attend a naturopathic medicine school to become a naturopathic doctor.

Taleah Ibrahim

Jayden Mcelravy graduated with an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Montesano High School. Jayden plans to attend Central Washington University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Physiology before transferring to a chiropractic school. Jayden plans to become a Doctor of Chiropractic.

Rocio Melin graduated from GHC with a Bachelor of Applied Science in K-8 Teacher Education. As a GHC student, Rocio participated in art exhibitions, concerts, and theater performances. Rocio is currently pursuing career opportunities with hopes to continue her education by earning a master’s degree or PhD in a field related to leadership.

Brooklyn Patrick earned an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Willapa Valley High School. Brooklyn participated in the Running Start program at GHC and basketball, track, cheer, honor society, student government, and the pep club at Willapa Valley High School. Brooklyn plans to transfer to Eastern Washington University and major in Computer Science.

Grace Smith graduated from GHC with an Associate in Arts degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Elma High School. Grace participated in the Running Start program at GHC. In the fall, Grace will attend Western Washington University to pursue a dual major in Behavioral Neuroscience and Communication. Grace plans to use her degrees to advocate for early childhood brain development and work in the medical field focusing on early childhood brain development.

Gabrielle Van Wert earned an Associate of Applied Science in Human Services. As a GHC student, Gabrielle enjoyed participating in the Associated Students of GHC as the Vice President for Engagement and Involvement and a Senator. Gabrielle worked in the Welcome Center at GHC as a Student Ambassador. In the future, Gabrielle looks forward to continuing to learn how to serve others.

Nathaniel Wright graduated from GHC with a direct transfer associate degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Aberdeen High School. Nathaniel participated in the Running Start program at GHC and plans to complete a four-year degree at Central Washington University. Nathaniel plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration before attending law school and becoming a lawyer.

Kylie Weiberg earned an Associate of Arts – Direct Transfer degree from GHC and a high school diploma from Aberdeen High School. As a GHC student, Kylie enjoyed spending time in the art studio and taking art classes. Kylie contributed numerous art pieces to GHC’s annual art show. Kylie plans to attend Western Washington University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in design. Kylie’s long-term goal is to become a graphic designer and design product packaging, branding, and web design.

Justin Yi graduated with an Associate of Arts – Direct Transfer degree from GHC and a high school diploma from South Bend High School. Justin participated in GHC’s Running Start program. In the fall, Justin plans to attend Gonzaga University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics.