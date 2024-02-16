Grays Harbor College celebrates recent success of CDL graduation

Grays Harbor College recently hosted a combined hiring event and graduation ceremony for the latest cohort of students who completed the six-week Commercial Transportation and Maintenance (CDL) class.

According to the college, representatives from local and regional businesses attended the event to support the graduates and interview them for positions within their organizations.

The college tells KXRO that the CDL class had a full cohort with 12 students who completed the program and every student passed their skills tests and inspections. This includes seven of the 12 graduates who obtained perfect scores on the pre-trip inspection.

The next six-week CDL class begins on February 26.

A spring CDL class is also scheduled to begin on April 8.

The Grays Harbor College Foundation reminded prospective students that they are offering a full scholarship for the six-week CDL class.

To qualify, individuals must be residents of Grays Harbor or Pacific counties and must apply to see if they qualify for Workforce Funding by completing the short form at forms.ghc.edu/wfs-application.

Individuals who qualify for Workforce Funding can use that funding towards program costs. If they do not qualify, they are automatically eligible for the scholarship.

Students who were previously awarded this scholarship are not eligible a second time, but are encouraged to apply for Workforce Funding to determine eligibility for those programs.

Individuals interested in applying to GHC’s CDL program should contact Marjie Stratton at 360-538-4011 or by email at [email protected].