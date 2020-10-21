      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific County two highest in unemployment

Oct 21, 2020 @ 7:40am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor had the highest unemployment rate in the state in September and Pacific County was tied for the second highest.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 11.1% in August to 10% in September.

Pacific County’s rate fell from 10.8% in August to 9.5% in September, which was tied with Ferry and Pend Oreille for the second highest in the state.

Grays Harbor’s labor force fell by over 1,000 and the total number of those employed dropped by over 600 from August, but the total number of people on unemployment dipped as well by over 400. 

Pacific County labor force dropped 375 from August and the total employment came down by 235, but the number of those on unemployment also fell by 140.

It was the fourth time in the last five months that the unemployment rate in Grays Harbor and Pacific County was lower than the previous month.

Grays Harbor August 2020 September 2020* September 2019
Labor Force 30,631 29,517 28,578
Total Employment 27,227 26,562 26,931
Total Unemployment 3,404 2,955 1,647
Unemployment Rate 11.1% 10.0% 5.8%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County August 2020 September 2020* September 2019
Labor Force 8,583 8,208 8,733
Total Employment 7,660 7,425 8,259
Total Unemployment 923 783 474
Unemployment Rate 10.8% 9.5% 5.4%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

