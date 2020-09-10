Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties both expand burn bans
Both Grays Harbor and Pacific County have expanded their burn bans as dry weather continues to impact the area.
On Wednesday, both counties issues restrictions on outdoor burning, following Washington State Parks and other local cities.
In Grays Harbor, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts enacted restrictions on all outdoor burning until conditions moderate.
This includes;
- Charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice.
- The use of gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane fire pits allowed.
The Pacific County Department of Community Development issued their notice Wednesday saying that all all outdoor burning is restricted, including recreational fires.
Due to extreme fire danger, all outdoor burning will be banned in the county, including recreational fires in private fire pits and fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county and state parks and in commercial campgrounds until further notice.
Local Resources:
Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire department for further information.
In Grays Harbor: Residents can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
For Pacific County: You can contact the Department of Community Development in Long Beach at 360-642-9382; or South Bend at 360-875-9356 for further information.
Contact Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions.
Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844
Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
For daily updates on burn restrictions
