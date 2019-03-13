Grays Harbor 10th highest unemployment in state

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate for January was tied for the 10th highest in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department’s not seasonally adjusted numbers, the unemployment rate went up from 7.5% in December to 8.2% in January and Grays Harbor remained tied with Wahkiakum, but at 10th instead of 11th as it was in December.

Grays Harbor’s labor force grew by 100 from December, but the number of those employed fell by 104 and the total number of those on unemployment rose by 204.

The labor force is up 616 from last January and the number of those employed is up 561 from last year.

The ninth highest in the state was Pacific County’s rate of 8.3% in January, up from 7.9% in December.

Pacific County’s labor force dropped 18 from December to January, the number of those employed fell by 55, and those on unemployment rose by 37.

Their labor force and the number of those employed both grew by almost 300 from last January.

Grays Harbor December 2019 January 2019* January 2018 Labor Force 28,409 28,509 27,893 Total Employment 26,265 26,161 25,600 Total Unemployment 2,144 2,348 2,293 Unemployment Rate 7.5% 8.2% 8.2%

*Not Seasonally Adjusted

Pacific County December 2019 January 2019* January 2018 Labor Force 8,497 8,479 8,188 Total Employment 7,827 7,772 7,474 Total Unemployment 670 707 714 Unemployment Rate 7.9% 8.3% 8.7%

*Not Seasonally Adjusted