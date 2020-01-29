Grant provides transitional housing to survivors of domestic violence in Grays Harbor
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that Grays Harbor County was awarded a grant of $134,897, renewable annually, to help provide new transitional housing services in the area for survivors of domestic violence.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services will use the funds to further a plan to provide stable housing and support for the most vulnerable homeless individuals.
The funds come from HUD’s Continuum of Care program.
The County will use the grant to expand a County-funded pilot project with Domestic Violence Center of Grays Harbor to provide transitional housing and intensive ongoing supportive services for an additional eight survivors and their families.
“We are very excited about expanding this program that has been a dream of our agency for a long time,” said Gloria Callaghan, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Center of Grays Harbor. “These funds will allow us to serve more families we work with at our shelter or advocacy services to ensure they don’t have to choose between an unhealthy relationship and safe housing. The Domestic Violence Center is excited to be a partner with Grays Harbor County to make sure we can give these survivors the resources they need.”
“We are grateful for the support of our leadership and critical community partners who helped design and strengthen our application as well as their commitment to provide services to leverage these dollars,” said Curtis Steinhauer, Housing Resource Coordinator, Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services. “This is an exciting opportunity to expand a very successful program, and our Housing Coalition has continually identified it as a gap and priority. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest these funds in our area and look forward to sharing about the positive outcomes to our community.”
That program is set to begin in spring of 2020.