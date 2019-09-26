Golf course proposed at Westport Light State Park
Photo manipulated by KXRO
Westport, WA – A public meeting to discuss a golf course at Westport Light State Park has been scheduled.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission issued a release saying that the public is invited to a community meeting to learn about a proposed “Scottish links-style public golf course, lodging and other public amenities” being proposed to be in and around Westport Light State Park.
According to the release, State Parks is only in the early stages of considering this proposal, and no commitments have been made at this time.
In their proposal, Westport Golf LLC is said to have approached the Parks department with their proposal to construct a Scottish links style “artisanal” golf course and 30-to-40 room inn as part of overall development of Westport Light State Park.
The conceptual proposal calls for a “low-impact course design that incorporate the site’s natural features and minimize disturbance while restoring the natural functions of previously degraded areas”. It states that the plan is to develop and operate a “world-class” public golf course along with envisioning “a destination golf experience” for the area.
Westport Golf LLC’s proposal also includes a commitment to working with State Parks, the City of Westport and the public to prepare a master plan for Westport Light State Park for consideration by the State Parks and Recreation Commission.
State Parks have been working with vendors across the state to develop Recreation Concession Areas within the lands, allowing the companies to have businesses in the parks that enhance the properties.
“The purpose of RCAs is not to privatize the parks system but to provide park visitors with amenities that are beyond State Parks’ financial capacity or expertise, while generating revenue to help operate the park system.”
In 2015, State Parks acquired nearly 300 acres through a $1.9 million grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office. That purchase enabled State Parks to connect the land between Westhaven State Park and Westport Light State Park now features 603 acres and are known collectively as Westport Light State Park.
In 2016, the State Parks Commission completed a public process to select four pilot sites for private investment, known as Recreation Concession Areas (RCAs). Westport Light State Park was one of the four parks identified.
The public can comment on the proposal at a community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 8, at McCausland Hall, Westport Maritime Museum, 2201 Westhaven Drive, Westport. (Driving directions.)
A team from Westport Golf LLC will be at the meeting to describe their approach and concept, and community members will have an opportunity to provide input.
After gauging community support, State Parks will determine whether to proceed with next steps, including collaborative development of a master plan for Westport Light State Park and environmental review under the State Environmental Policy Act.
For more information about the proposal or to provide comments, contact Laura Moxham, State Parks planner, laura.moxham@parks.wa.gov or (360) 902-8649.