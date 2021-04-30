GHC offers Racial and Culture Awareness workshop
The Grays Harbor College is offering an upcoming workshop on racial and cultural awareness, but today is the final day to register.
The local college announced that they are inviting the community to a free workshop on “Exploring the Dynamics of Difference”.
This virtual workshop will be held on Friday, May 7th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and will be led by Dr. Caprice Hollins, co-founder of Cultures Connecting. The workshop will focus on racial and culture awareness.
Those who apply will be invited to examine their experiences with difference as it relates to their own values, attitudes, bias, beliefs, privileges, stereotypes, and other important areas associated with self-awareness, according to the college.
“This will be an interactive workshop for community members to safely explore the dynamics of difference,” said Dr. Ed Brewster, GHC Interim President. “Participants in the workshop will have the opportunity to grow in their awareness of self and knowledge of others”.
There is no-cost to attend the workshop, thanks to the generosity of TwinStar Credit Union, according to the college.
Space is limited, register online at https://forms.office.com/r/YtrTajQ4my by Friday, April 30, 2021.
For more information or questions about registering, contact Sarina Tung, [email protected].