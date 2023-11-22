GH PUD warns of latest scam targeting local residents

The Grays Harbor PUD is warning residents of scammers seeking access to homes while claiming to work for the utility.

The PUD tells KXRO that they received multiple reports of individuals claiming to work for the PUD, seeking entry to customer’s homes to replace utility equipment.

They say that over the past weekend, the PUD staff received emails and phone calls stating that multiple customers had been visited by an individual offering to sell a new, roof mounted electricity meter to the customer.

The person had reportedly claimed that the existing meter needed to be replaced and the new meter would save the customer money.

Officials say this is a scam.

“This latest scam is troubling on several levels, in that the perpetrators are trying to get inside the customers’ homes and that they are hoping to be mistaken for legitimate PUD crews who are working in our community ” says Customer Service Supervisor Megan Warner. “If someone shows up at your door and offers to replace PUD equipment or sell you a new meter, do not give them money, personal information, or let them into your home. The best thing to do is to call the PUD and check if there is a crew who is supposed to be at your home at that time.”

The PUD says that they have no affiliation with companies who offer to replace meters at a lower cost and when the PUD does replace equipment, official PUD staff are dispatched to do such work during regular business hours (8AM-5-PM) on the weekdays.

Anyone who is visited by these scammers should under no circumstances agree to send money or give bank account, credit card or other personal information, and should not allow access to their homes.

Customers are advised to contact PUD Customer Service at 360-532-4220 to verify claims of service.